Few things ring in the fall harvest season as viscerally as pumpkins. These round, orange winter squash and their many gourd-cousins are a steadfast American Halloween tradition. Whether you intend to carve your pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern or decorate with it whole, it all begins with a trip to the pumpkin patch. That’s where long-time local staple Borchard Farms comes in. Every year from mid-September through Halloween on Oct. 31, this family-run farm attracts visitors – as many as 20,000 – with 61 varieties of pumpkins (including their famous giant pumpkins), squashes and gourds on 36 acres. “We are probably one of the only local pumpkin patches that grow everything ourselves,” General Manager Mark Borchard says. The farm also boasts a five-acre corn maze for those feeling brave; it’s fun for littler kids during the day, and teens prefer it at night. “It becomes a frightful experience at night, because it’s pitch black,” Borchard adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.