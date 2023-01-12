Whether the sun is shining or a storm has broken – if only for a moment – the most reliable way to connect with wildlife, and the natural world, is to check out the birds. And if one has a yard, or lives within walking distance to a park or open space, it’s not even necessary to take a hike, or get in a car. Unlike mammals, which (aside from humans) are few in our built landscapes, birds are ubiquitous. If you’re an admirer of birds (but not an expert bird-watcher) there’s no better way to get a sense of how many types of birds are around us all the time, especially during seasonal migrations, than with the Merlin Bird ID app. Powered by the science of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology – the preeminent ornithology department in the nation, perhaps the world – the free app gives the layperson the keys to understanding the winged kingdom. While there are plenty of features in the app for seasoned birders to harness, Merlin makes birding accessible to anyone through its audio feature, where one can turn on the audio recording feature in the app; it will identify, in real time, the species of bird whose calls one can hear, but not necessarily see. The diversity it reveals can amaze you, and teach about species the average person may never had heard of or know how to identify, like a black phoebe, yellow-rumped warbler or bushtit. It’s fun, it’s easy, and can inspire a newfound appreciation for Mother Nature. [DS]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.