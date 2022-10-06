When the first Westerners arrived on the Central Coast, the land was teeming with wildlife: Antelopes, grizzlies, otters, and all manner of smaller animals thrived in Monterey County’s unique and productive ecosystem. Today, terrestrial wildlife sightings are harder to come by, with one notable exception: birds. On Oct. 8, Monterey Audubon Society board member Shawn Wagoner, a wildlife biologist, leads a birding tour at Big Sur’s Andrew Molera State Park, a top birding hotspot in Monterey County – 365 species of birds have been spotted there. The trip will traverse various habitats: the lagoon at the Big Sur River river-mouth, a eucalyptus grove, and the seabirds at the beach. It’s the perfect time of year to see fall migratory birds like yellow warblers, black-throated gray warblers and western tanagers. Molera is a magical place where freshwater meets the sea, and all around is unspoiled wilderness. The trip includes two to three miles of walking with an option of an additional two miles, and the number of attendees will be limited, as successful birding expeditions must be quiet and unintrusive, so if you’re keen, sign up ASAP (and be ready to bring water and snacks, sunscreen, layers, etc.).
