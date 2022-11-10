Unless you are actually participating in one – say, marching – parades are a leisurely pastime. Sit or stand, wave, applaud, gather candy tossed from a passing float… to save for the kids, of course. Most parades coincide with a celebration. The 12th annual Veterans Day Parade in Salinas is something a bit more significant, in that it’s a show of appreciation. At the end of 2021 there were 7.8 million veterans who served during the Gulf conflict, 5.9 million from the Vietnam era, 933,000 from Korea and 240,000 from World War II. In all, 78 percent of American veterans served during a time of conflict. To honor them, the parade includes high school marching bands, scout troops, members of 4-H, military vehicles, classic cars, platoons from Defense Language Institute, veterans (of course), future veterans (junior ROTC units) and much more, all led by a Calstar helicopter along Main Street. As the first vehicle passes under the oldtown arch, eight bands will join to play several songs as they march. Col. Lisa Lamb, garrison commander of Fort Hunter Liggett, is grand marshal. The parade is dedicated to fallen Salinas police officer JD Alvarado, an Army veteran. Opening ceremonies start at 1pm at Salinas High School for the largest Veterans Day parade yet.
Parade starts at 2pm Friday, Nov. 11 at S. Main Street and Avenue B, and ends at Main and Central Avenue. Free. salinasveteransparade.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.