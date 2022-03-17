A fun way to get outside while spending a day with your family or hanging out with your friends is to attend Ciclovía Salinas. Ciclovía means “bike path” in Spanish and that’s what the event creates – a temporary bike path where instead of the usual car traffic, people of all ages can walk, run, ride their bicycles, tricycles or skateboards along East and West Alisal Street (between Main Street and Sanborn Road). Ciclovía is an intergenerational event that invites kids and adults to exercise, socialize, play and share a common space, regardless of physical ability or mode of transport. The idea is to encourage recreation and healthy activities, while also promoting local businesses. For some, biking in the street during Ciclovía can also be an easy introduction to riding around the city on other days, too. The day also features music and a 3K fun run where everyone can participate. Ciclovía in Salinas started nine years ago and is still is a youth-led initiative – teens work together to organize and plan the event. They develop leadership skills while creating a fun, active day for members from their community.
Outside: Ciclovía Salinas
OUTSIDE
Celia Jiménez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
advertisement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.