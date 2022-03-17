Pedal Power
PARKER SEIBOLD

A fun way to get outside while spending a day with your family or hanging out with your friends is to attend Ciclovía Salinas. Ciclovía means “bike path” in Spanish and that’s what the event creates – a temporary bike path where instead of the usual car traffic, people of all ages can walk, run, ride their bicycles, tricycles or skateboards along East and West Alisal Street (between Main Street and Sanborn Road). Ciclovía is an intergenerational event that invites kids and adults to exercise, socialize, play and share a common space, regardless of physical ability or mode of transport. The idea is to encourage recreation and healthy activities, while also promoting local businesses. For some, biking in the street during Ciclovía can also be an easy introduction to riding around the city on other days, too. The day also features music and a 3K fun run where everyone can participate. Ciclovía in Salinas started nine years ago and is still is a youth-led initiative – teens work together to organize and plan the event. They develop leadership skills while creating a fun, active day for members from their community. 

10am-2pm Sunday, March 20. Race registration starts at 8:30am, race starts at 9:30am at the intersection of Alisal and Sanborn, Salinas. Free. 755-6845, cicloviasalinas.org

