What is your favorite way to celebrate the planet we call home? Do you prefer a hike in the mountains, a swim in the Pacific, a day spent getting your hands in the dirt or an hour sitting out in the sun? Earth Day – Saturday, April 22 – is as good a day as any to enjoy these activities, or simply meditate on the many, many gifts the Earth offers all of us.
First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is a global commemoration of environmental consciousness. Observed by about 1 billion people in 190 countries around the world, Earth Day is often recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. For 2023, the chosen theme is “Invest in our Planet.” In Monterey County, there are myriad organized ways to celebrate Earth Day. These range from a Seaside celebration featuring music, plant giveaways and a “trashion” show (see Hot Pick, below); to a performance by BiG SuRCuS at the Pacific Grove Community Garden; to an Earth Day Fair featuring dance and kids’ activities at Big Sur’s Henry Miller Memorial Library; to various volunteer events (see Toolbox, p. 14) including a special cleanup at Natividad Creek Park in Salinas. Or bring a bike tube for recycling to Sea Otter Classic (for bonus points, by bike) and get free admission (see p. 27). Whether you join an organized event, or simply enjoy a day out in nature, we wish you a happy Earth Day. [TCL]
