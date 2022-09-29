Del Rey Oaks comes through on seasonal festivity, and this weekend it’s a time for celebration, and to come together. It starts Friday night at around 7pm, where in Del Rey Park, just behind City Hall, the city’s Parks and Rec Committee hosts an outdoor screening of the original Ghostbusters, to not only entertain, but also help kickstart the Halloween spirit. Many comedies don’t age well over time, but Ghostbusters is not one of them – it’s a bonafide classic. On Saturday morning, the Del Rey Oaks Citizens Action Group puts on the first-ever Fall Festival – in the past, they did annual picnics in September around the city’s anniversary – which kicks off with a bike and trike parade for kids (costumes encouraged!) at the Church of the Oaks. Participants are invited to gather at 11:30am and begin 15 minutes later with a roll and stroll down Angelus Way to Del Rey Park, where there will be games, vendors, live music and a $5 baked potato bar to benefit the DRO Action Group. It’s a celebration intended to bring residents together, and for non-residents to get a taste of what makes this tiny little town so unique.
