The Salinas Valley is famous for its massive farm fields, the symmetrical rows of lettuce and berries and artichokes that make colorful geometric patterns across the landscape. But there are small-scale growers too, with a few acres of mixed crops, on farms that look entirely different. The nonprofit Agriculture and Land-Based Training Association (ALBA) is home to 100 acres of farmland, but it’s spread out among various organic growers in various stages of training. Many ALBA students are former farmworkers in progress of striking out on their own, learning how to oversee an agricultural operation and business in its entirety. This annual family farm day is a celebration of those growers, and a chance to tour their field, buy their freshly harvested organic produce and celebrate another side of Salinas Valley agriculture. There are family-friendly activities like tractor rides, face painting and a bouncy house, as well as information on sustainable farming practices with bilingual tours of the property. This is a chance to get outside, onto some of the fields that distinguish the Salinas Valley. [SR]
11am-3pm Saturday, Nov. 5. ALBA, 1700 Old Stage Road, Salinas. Free admission; lunch and produce available for purchase. 758-1469, andreat@albafarmers.org
