Maybe you’ve seen the high-end binoculars or you’ve heard that birding must be done at the crack of dawn. Here’s a secret about birding: It’s an activity that’s available to anyone, any time, anyplace. Even experts like Amanda Preece, who guides birdwatching walks at Asilomar State Beach and works as an environmental advocate for the Monterey Audubon Society, agree. “Birds are literally anywhere and everywhere all the time,” she says. “You get out of your car at Safeway and there could be blackbirds – and in the winter there could be red-winged blackbirds mixed in. There’s always a surprise.” Learning to recognize and appreciate birds – no binoculars required – adds a dimension of knowledge and appreciation to the biological extravaganza happening outside of all of our windows all the time. Are scrub jays protecting their acorn stash? Which bushes do warblers prefer? Because of their ubiquity, birds are a perfect citizen science opportunity, and the annual Great Backyard Bird Count hosted by the National Audubon Society and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology invites anyone of any age to join in. To participate, simply make an eBird account through Cornell. Or if keeping track feels too technical, just go for simple appreciation – stop and notice the birds. “It’s like mindfulness,” Preece says. “I might be stressed and then I see a bird and have a moment connecting with this little creature.” No keeping track required.
