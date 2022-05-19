There could probably be an academic paper written about why two pastimes that blew up locally during the pandemic have the names “pickleball” and “cornhole,” the latter of which is hot on pickleball’s tail in terms of popularity – there’s a wait list to get in on the action at the Sand City league. Enter the Del Rey Oaks Moose Lodge, which is launching a semi-regular Sunday afternoon indoor cornhole tournament at least through August (some weekends are booked for other events) that is open to all ages and skill levels (there is a $5 buy-in to enter that goes into prize money divided amongst winners; bags will be made available to those who don’t bring their own). The format, in cornhole lingo, is switcholio: All entrants get paired randomly with another player for four different matches – with a different partner in each match – and then each player that makes the cut gets seeded for a tournament, matched up with another player for the duration, and they compete for the prize money and glory. “We’re stoked to bring cornhole for people of all ages as a safe, clean, fun sport to get the whole family involved,” says Mark Arellano, a Moose Lodge board member and organizer of the events. [DS]
