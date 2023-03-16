Growing plants is one of those extraordinary things that brings us both close to science – this is, after all, basic biology – and something approaching magic. Did you know that you can start new plants from cuttings of mature plants? The annual springtime Horticulture Faire (now in its 66th iteration) invites the public to join in on this science/magic amalgam for a morning of sharing horticultural knowledge and free cuttings and seedlings. Meet members of Kiwanis Club of Monterey, Monterey Volunteer Gardeners, Drought Resistant Nursery and Hana Gardens at this event – rain or shine – hosted by the city of Monterey Parks and Rec Department. One special perk this year: It’s been a wet winter so the soil should be nicely saturated to start, and there is more rain in the forecast.
Come ready to get your hands dirty, and also to soak up knowledge that will help you make your new plant thrive. Whether you’re looking for information on propagation, irrigation, tree care or ideas for native species to plant in your particular microclimate, this convergence brings together some of the most in-the-know gardening minds around. Some of what they can share is science and, if you’re lucky, maybe some magical tips as well. [SR]
