Thanksgiving is a notably delicious holiday – one dedicated to gratitude and giving back that is largely characterized by eating a decadent communal meal. According to Women’s Running magazine (a subsidiary of Outside magazine), Thanksgiving is also the most popular day for running. That’s mainly due to the Turkey Trot – a tradition of getting out for some morning exercise (either formal or not) before the big meal. Women’s Running further stipulates that the first recognized Turkey Trot was held in 1896 in Buffalo, New York. There were just six participants that first year, but the YMCA Buffalo Turkey Trot is still going strong – now in its 127th year.
Turkey Trotting doesn’t require a specific, organized race. You can always just get out in your neighborhood or on your favorite hiking trail (either solo or with friends or family) for a run (or walk) before the meal – it feels good. But if you want to do something a little more formal, Montage Wellness Center in Marina is hosting a Thanksgiving morning 5K this Thanksgiving. Run or walk, rain or shine – when you’re enjoying holiday pies later that evening you’ll be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.