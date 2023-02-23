Shine your boots and put on your hat – the King City Stampede rides into town this weekend. The Stampede, now in its third year, is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, with classic competitions including bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and more. But a rodeo isn’t just about the competitions – it’s an all-around experience with food for sale for when all the excitement gets you hungry, cowboy boutiques and even a wine and beer corral. The King City Stampede also serves as a fundraising event for the Salinas Valley Fair Heritage Foundation. The organization uses the funds for projects at the fair, and to provide agricultural education opportunities and leadership programs. This year, attendees will get to see some of where the money is going, as the event will be held at the first building the organization funded: the Rava barn, which has become a landmark along Highway 101. “It’s cool to see, after all these years, to be able to bring a fundraiser inside of the very first fundraiser we ever had,” says Ashleigh Young, a chair of the King City Stampede. The finishing touch on Saturday, Feb. 25 is a barn dance party with the fittingly named country band 8 Second Ride. [CJ]
