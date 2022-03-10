There are 37 public parks in Monterey, which is an impressive number. It’s likely, however, that few – if any – are as unique as Hoffman Park and Archer Park. The two are a package, separate and not necessarily equal, connected by a paved walkway that courses between backyards. They fill opposite ends of a city block and city planners wasted little thought when providing the play areas with names. Hoffman is adjacent to Hoffman Street. And Archer? You guessed it. (Maybe there was some debate over using McClellan or Spencer for the latter; if you want to be pedantic, Archer butts up not against the park, but the old school that houses First Night Monterey). Tiny Hoffman features swings and children’s play equipment and a couple of benches. Archer offers a picnic area, basketball courts and the remnants of a sloping softball field with plenty of room to run around. What stands out is the neighborhood vibe. With homes in Monterey not known for expansive yards, residential areas need places for children to climb and play, for pick-up basketball games, for outdoor gathering or just simply to laze around in the grass on a summer day and watch the clouds roll by. Neighborhood parks do not need colorful features or suggested activities. Really, the green space and backboards they provide is enough. The two little parks in one are simply welcoming.
