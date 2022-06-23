Amazing things can be achieved on rollerskates and rollerblades as the example of Harley Quinn (a DC Comics character played by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey) shows us. According to the chase scene in that movie, roller skates are a perfect vehicle to hunt down and confront the whole bunch of much bigger villains, crash their car, cause a few explosions, and then roll away with a big smile and swinging pigtails. But in order to achieve all this on your skates or blades, you must practice. Where to practice in Monterey County? The most obvious answer is the coastal Rec Trail because it offers 18 miles of unopposed fun. The surface is a bit aged for smooth rolling, but the trail and its scenic views still make it a county treasure. People can also be seen rollerblading in El Estero Park in Monterey, as well as in South Bank Trail off Carmel Valley Road. In case you were wondering, a rollerskate is a boot mounted on two skateboard-like trucks that support a set of four wheels. A rollerblade has an inline skate (wheels lined up in a row) and a boot with lots of ankle support. If you feel inspired and you need gear, a pair of rollerskates or rollerblades can run anywhere from $35 to $100, and yes, they do come in all the colors of the rainbow. Remember your helmet and knee and elbow protection. [AP]
