It’s officially spring. Though it may not always seem like it as cooler, rainy and overcast weather continues, the changing of the seasons at the equinox is here – and this means it is time for the annual celebration of California Wildlife Day. The occasion is meant to be an event that honors, and helps to preserve, California’s natural beauty. It was formally established through legislation sponsored by retired State Senator Bill Monning of Carmel, and was passed by the California Senate in March 2017. The inaugural California Wildlife Day took place in 2018.
This year, the flagship CWD event (theme: we are a part of nature, not apart from nature) takes place at Palo Corona Regional Park. There will be guided nature walks, crafts, presentations, food for sale and live music. Meet Morgan Robertson, a wildlife biologist and environmental scientist with the California Department of Transportation, and Antonio Balestreri, a master falconer who will give a presentation on raptor ecology and conservation. You’ll also have an opportunity to meet native hawk, falcon and owl species up-close. Celebrate nature, and celebrate spring. [TCL]
