There are numerous benefits to shopping at a farmers market, from the access to super fresh produce to fair prices on that produce to the opportunity to develop relationships with local food producers. But here’s another you might easily overlook: At the outdoor markets of the Central Coast, going to a farmers market is also an excuse to go for a little walk. Monterey County is blessed with an abundance of farmers markets – in fact, there is at least one happening somewhere in the county every single day of the week. Some of these markets, like Tuesday’s Alisal Certified Farmers Market, are seasonal affairs, lasting from June through October. Others, like a Sunday morning market in Marina, go year-round.
Each season brings something new to market, but we’re currently in the height of the growing season and absolutely spoiled for choice. So grab a tote bag and take a walk through a market of your choice. You’re bound to leave refreshed and full of ideas for dinner. (And if you find yourself with too much ripe produce all at once, either from a farmers market or your own garden, a hearty summer salad might be the answer – find a recipe in the story on p. 40). [TCL]
