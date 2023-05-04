There’s a certain appeal to American muscle. The bellicose snarl of the engines, the cars hunkered as if about to strike, the wail of shorn rubber desperately clinging to asphalt corners, the nameplates suggestive of speed, power and aggression – there are many reasons Trans Am draws fans. While the national Trans Am series with famed drivers like Amy Ruman and Salinas’ Thomas Merrill are sticking to an eastern schedule, that gives the Western Championship as shot at the iconic corners and nasty elevation changes of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as they swing into Monterey County May 5-7. The muscle cars – Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers of the multi-class race series – will be joined by historic vehicles of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, so there will be plenty of action in between Trans Am sessions. And many of the classic race cars were tested by the Corkscrew in decades past. Trans Am is expecting a field of 28 cars with Western Championship season points on the line, while more than 100 SVRA cars take to the track more for bragging rights. The paddock is open, so fans can get an up-close look at both old and new cars. That’s why they call the entire package Trans Am Speedfest. Trans Am qualifying takes place Saturday at 4:30pm. The Trans Am race rolls Sunday at 1:45pm. [DF]
