Here’s a way to start 2023 off on the right foot: Get outside, find a trail – any trail – and put one foot in front of the other. This is the simple act of going on a hike. There’s no requirement to break a sweat, and there’s no need to go far, or steep, or on challenging terrain (though all of that is an option, if you’re up for it.) We’re not the only people to suggest a New Year’s Day hike; California State Parks has for years hosted New Year’s Day hikes, with docent-guided hikes at a number of parks. The organizers behind the 52-Hike Challenge suggest starting any time, but if you want to join their global movement to go on 52 hikes in a year, there’s no better time to get started than, well, now. (As they explicitly note: “This is NOT a New Year’s resolution thing – this is a life-changing journey that we want you to embrace for a full year from the date you first learned about the challenge and committed to do it.”)
That’s part of the beauty of hiking – it’s something you can do again and again, and it’s almost guaranteed to entice you back. With so many trails available throughout Monterey County (many for free, some for a parking fee), and so much good weather on the Central Coast, you can hike year-round (52 times, perhaps?) and it never gets old.
