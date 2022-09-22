Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove is a beautiful neighborhood stroll at any time of year, but those who prefer more natural walking routes can veer off into the Lynn “Rip” Van Winkle Open Space. This sprawling maze of trails carries visitors and, oftentimes, their dogs, under a steady canopy of lichen-drenched coast live oaks and Monterey pines. The quiet landscape can be enjoyed in any weather, although it shows off while the sun travels close to the horizon, shooting golden rays through the drooping nets of lichen and oak limbs. Breaching the boundaries of Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach, the area is a remnant of a larger, more dense Monterey pine forest that was estimated to once stretch over 18,000 acres. A partnership between Monterey County Regional Park District, Pacific Grove and the Pebble Beach Company in 1974 shielded this remaining forest swatch from development – luckily for all of us. Dogs are allowed off-leash, under the close watch of their humans, between sunrise and 9am, and from 4pm to sunset. At the heart of the open space sits a small hut built with oak limbs, surrounded by benches, and a small plaque dedicated to “Our Forest Pups,” inscribed with a lovely poem: “My mind still talks to you and My heart still looks for you, but My soul knows you are at peace.”
