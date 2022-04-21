In the early 1990s, some sea otters migrated from the chilly kelp beds of the Monterey Bay into Elkhorn Slough where the found warmer water, lots of available food and safe places to give birth. Kayakers soon followed to get an up-close look. Cass Schrock, owner of Monterey Bay Kayaks, has witnessed the growth in both otters and kayakers since she and her late husband Jeff opened their second kayak rental location in Moss Landing in 1998. (The first is in Monterey.) The company offers rentals and guided tours to get people from age 5 and up on the water, closer to local wildlife that includes otters, harbor seals and sea lions. “The marine life here is amazing year round,” Schrock says. The slough is also one of the best birding locations, with up to 340 species of birds recorded.
If you plan on going, wear clothing that dries quickly, or a wetsuit. You’ll get a lesson in how to kayak, safety instructions and a stern warning to keep your distance from wildlife (they’re protected by law). It’s a relatively easy paddle into the slough with the wind behind you, but coming back can be strenuous depending on wind and tides. The effort is worth it. [PM]
