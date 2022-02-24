Partington Cove
CHRISTOPHER NEELY

The beauty of Big Sur is not just its depth, but the quality of each of its layers. A drive down Highway 1 offers unmatched coastal vistas from the comfort of a car. You can camp out of your car under redwoods or steps away from a sea cliff, or you can backpack a dozen miles into the Ventana Wilderness and set up an isolated campsite along a river. Whether you play on the surface or shoot for the core, Big Sur will leave you speechless. Partington Cove sits somewhere in between the surface and core. Getting to Partington Cove requires an easy, quarter-mile downhill hike from Highway 1. The first reward is the cool and refreshing air offered by reaching sea level. After making it through the slightly claustrophobic, dark man-made tunnel supported by a network of wooden beams, visitors receive the ultimate payoff – a rock jetty that offers a front row, sea-level view of Pacific majesty. Look west and address the limitlessness of the roaring ocean, or look east and feast upon a serene, rocky cove tucked into the cliffs, hugging its own slice of cyan coastline. There’s also an infusion of history, with remnants of a 19th-century timber shipping hub. Bring a book and a lunch, it’s an atmosphere worthy of an afternoon break. [CN]

Trailhead located about 14 miles south of Andrew Molera State Park on Highway 1, across the highway (west) from the Tin House Trail.

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

Christopher Neely covers a mixed beat that includes the environment, water politics, and Monterey County's Board of Supervisors. He began at the Weekly in 2021 after five years on the City Hall beat in Austin, TX.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.