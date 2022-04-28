In many unlucky places in the world, picnics are associated with May as that is the time of the year when it is finally safe to sit on the ground without risking a cold. In Monterey County, we have splendid picnic weather all year long and plenty of places to do it – not only hundreds of spots to lay down a blanket, but also picnic tables, for example at Monterey State Beach (pictured). But there are more reasons to have a picnic in early May. Internationally, May 1 is associated with International Workers’ Day and mass company picnics – huge get-togethers. The tradition originated in France, as the word’s etymology indicates, though it seems at first that it meant a group of people dining in a restaurant who brought their own wine. The French Revolution supposedly popularized the picnic across the world, and out-of-doors dining has been a common thing in the Western world since the early 19th century. What distinguishes a picnic from a barbecue is the fact that the food is prepared beforehand, and what makes it different from a cookout is the scenery chosen for dining (a beach, a park, a forest), sometimes preceded by a light hike. Other important picnic components include: a blanket and a picnic basket. The food eaten is rarely hot, typically consisting of sandwiches, fresh fruit, salad, cold meats, wine, champagne or soft drinks. A classic picnic move is to dine on actual china. Outdoor games and conversations are envisioned for entertaining, and the perfect picnic time seems to be late morning or midday. Locally, some of the best spots to consider (depending on wind and weather) include: Asilomar State Beach, San Carlos Beach or Jacks Peak Park in Monterey, Toro Park in Salinas and along the Pacific Grove coastline. [AP]
