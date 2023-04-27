One great way to explore Monterey County, meet new people and expand your photography skills all at the same time is to join Visual Field Trip. The local group organizes monthly photography meetups around the county, in places including Moss Landing, Monterey and Sand City. Depending on the setting, the focus might be on taking photos of people, objects or landscapes. All you need is a camera (it can be any kind: analog, paint with light, film, digital or even just your smartphone), comfortable clothes and sunscreen. The point is to have fun, see new places and spend some time with people who share the same hobby. Attendees also get the chance to improve their photography skills (practice makes perfect!) and share ideas with fellow photographers.
The meetups happen once a month on weekends and are free. All ages and photography skill levels are welcome. April’s Visual Field Trip outing happens from 8:30-11am Saturday, April 29, in Point Lobos State Natural Reserve – home to beautiful, photogenic landscapes around every corner. [CJ]
