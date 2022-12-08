The first thing to disclose is that this event does not actually take place outside. But it does offer a wealth of information about the outdoor world, and may even encourage you to get outside, so we have determined that it counts.
This month, the Monterey Audubon Society’s monthly presentation features Richard Crossley – a very famous international birder and the author and photographer behind the Crossley ID Guide series. Crossley was born in Yorkshire, in the U.K., and became enamored with birds quite early on. Per the bio on his website he has been birding since age 7 (he’s 59 now). Crossley now lives in Cape May, New Jersey. He has written five different Crossley ID Guides, each one with a different focus – Western birds, waterfowl, raptors, etc. More recently he co-wrote Ornitherapy, a book about how birdwatching can benefit your body, mind and soul. At the Audubon gathering, Crossley will talk about his travels, his birdwatching history, his writing practices and more. Experienced birder or not, this is a chance to meet an expert. [TCL]
