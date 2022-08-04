There are miles of shoreline in Monterey County potentially suitable for launching a small vessel like a kayak or a standup paddle board, but the ocean is an intimidating place and admittedly challenging to paddle. So get out of the wind and the waves and take a paddle on Elkhorn Slough – not at the relatively exposed mouth of the slough, but at the hidden inland gem of Kirby Park. The water is still tidal here, but it’s far from the more intense ocean influences that characterize coastal waters. There are no rentals here, so you’ll need to bring your own boat. Or skip the water and stay on land. This is a popular fishing, birdwatching and wildlife watching spot. Kirby Park also offers the only accessible trail in the whole watershed, easily traveled by wheelchair or stroller (thanks to the California Coastal Conservancy for funding this trail in 1989, and to the Elkhorn Slough Foundation for ongoing maintenance; the boat launch is managed by the Moss Landing Harbor District). This is a quiet place beloved by locals, a chance to escape the more bustling and touristy access points to this thriving watershed. [SR]
