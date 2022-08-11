Arroyo Seco feels like an oasis, as the weather is several degrees warmer than on the coast, and is protected from the wind chill that sweeps through the Salinas Valley on summer afternoons. There is an array of fishing spots and swimming holes along the river and, for the adventurous, an opportunity to hike up the gorge then run the river on a tube, or even without one – wetsuit recommended. There’s also a mellow river beach just as you enter the day-use area. Arroyo Seco also offers a large, well-appointed campground where you can spend the night if you like. And after waking up in your tent the next day, you can just hang by the river, or hike upriver from the campground, where there are numerous offshoot trails to several glorious destinations in the Ventana Wilderness that are unique, because of the aridity of the local landscape. After exploring, jump back in the river to refresh. It wouldn’t be fair to say Arroyo Seco is an unappreciated gem – people flock to it in the warmer months – but it’s probably not appreciated enough. Enjoy, chillax, and take a dip. [DS]
