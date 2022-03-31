You’ve heard the complaints: Beloved trails are too busy and it can be hard to find solitude. Well, there are tons of beautiful local landscapes that are relatively unexplored, and that are not generally open to the public. During the month of April, the nonprofit Big Sur Land Trust invites you to join its Race For Open Space, a chance to run, walk or hike on lands the trust is protecting and opens up for public access for this fundraiser. Here’s how it works: You contribute a modest amount of money, and sign up for a route – anywhere from 2.4 miles at Glen Deven Ranch in Big Sur to an 8.5-mile guided hike at Arroyo Seco Ranch to a 21-mile journey from Palo Corona Regional Park to BSLT’s Mittledorf Preserve. Most events are meant to be done on your own (you’ll record your time), but a few are more traditional races with a set start time. Some of the routes take you to relatively well trodden (but limited-access) destinations; others take you to lands like Joshua Creek Canyon Ecological Reserve, which is not open to the public. Lace up and explore, for a good cause. [SR]
RACE FOR OPEN SPACE events happen from April 1-April 30 at various locations in Monterey County. 625-5523, bigsurlandtrust.org/event/2022-race-for-open-space.
