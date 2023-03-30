It’s time once again for the Big Sur Land Trust’s annual Race for Open Space fundraiser. The fundraiser is an opportunity to run, walk or hike through the Big Sur Land Trust’s nature preserves, many of which are not easily accessible to the public at other times. Enjoy a self-guided run or hike through Glen Deven Ranch or the Mitteldorf Preserve any time in the month of April ($35) or sign up for a guided hike with a group. There are also live trail races at a variety of distances, from a two-mile fun run to a 21-mile out-and-back through Palo Corona and the Mitteldorf Preserve. The event is mainly held throughout April, with self-guided hikes taking place at a date/time of your choosing April 1-30. Some of the guided hikes and the trail races, however, will take place in May this year due to winter’s impacts on many trails. Get out in nature while supporting open space conservation – and scoping destinations that are often inaccessible, during a time of year that the grass is green and wildflowers may be in peak bloom. [TCL]
