Our sun, a star we see almost every day when our planet rotates around it, is the best source we have to get vitamin D, the vitamin that allows our bodies to absorb calcium and have healthier and stronger bones. Still, vitamin D deficiency is very common worldwide and it has a easy fix: by exposing our bodies to a healthy amount of sunbeams – with sensible protection, of course. Fortunately, we live in an area where there are plenty of peaceful places to put a towel down and let the sun and our skin do all the work. If you like a more outdoor nature vibe, try Carmel River State Beach or Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (on a sunny day, of course) and sunbathe with a view. In each location, you can also enjoy other activities like nature photography and hiking. If you prefer being close to civilization, Monterey Municipal Beach or Lovers Point Park are great options, especially if you want a bite to eat afterwards. Of course, a beach is not a requirement – any patch of grass will do. Wherever you go, make sure you know how long your skin can be exposed to the sun. Overexposure has strong negative consequences – from sunburn to melanoma. So keep your stints in direct sun short (10-15 minutes is enough) and use sunscreen for longer time periods, or cover up. Also, remember to hydrate your skin with lotion or aloe vera and stay hydrated yourself by drinking plenty of water. [CJ]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.