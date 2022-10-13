To really understand the power and energy of the ocean, and explore our local coastline, there is no better way than to get out on the water. And if you can’t do it in a boat, or you’re not keen to swim, surf or hop on a stand-up paddleboard, the best play is to slide into a kayak. Monterey’s Del Monte Beach, where Monterey Bay Kayaks has one its outposts, is an ideal place to launch. In short order, after paddling out past Wharf 2, one can explore the Monterey Harbor and share the waters with sea lions, harbor seals and sea otters. Moving further up the Peninsula toward Cannery Row, one is afforded a unique vantage point of one of California’s most storied neighborhoods, a place that launched the industry that defined Monterey for most of the 20th century. The currents are also calmer by Cannery Row—it’s almost like a lake in parts—so the kayaking is more mellow and inviting for exploration. It’s a stretch also filled with kelp forests, which are rich with marine life. Rentals at Monterey Bay Kayaks are for up to four hours, and $35 per person in a two-seater and $45 per person in a one-seat kayak. Wetsuits and splash jackets are included for those who want them, so all you need to bring is sun protection, water and a sense of curiosity and adventure.
