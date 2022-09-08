This ain’t Formula 1 cars ripping through Monaco, this is bikes tearing through Sand City, slicing around corners as fast as possible without causing a crash – hopefully. “It’s a very fast type of bike race, everybody is bunched up close, and frequently there are crashes,” says Tom McCollough, a Sand City resident who is a promoter of the event – the Sand City Criterium. “It’s kind of like the Nascar of bike racing.” Let’s. Go.
This is an inaugural event – there’s never been a criterium in Sand City before, but it’s hard to imagine a better place: Sand City has the friendliest urban vibe in the county with its beautiful murals and laid-back energy, and is all about trying new things. And what a great thing it is: From morning to night, there will be different age groups (and women or men, girls or boys, at staggered start times throughout the day), peeling around the West End, for periods of 30 minutes and up to an hour, but usually 45 minutes. It’s a lap race around a 0.73-mile course with 10 turns, and promises speed and drama. There will be food vendors in front of the start/finish line, which is right in front of Post No Bills, where there is also beer. [DS]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.