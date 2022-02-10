Sometimes, starting an exercise routine can be intimidating – especially if you don’t have a buddy, haven’t done it in a while, have no idea where to start or think you’re too old or out-of-shape to start. But exercising can also be fun, especially if you have games along the way to make your routine more enjoyable.
Monterey Bay Moves offers a class for seniors in which participants work on stretching and core strengthening. These exercises help seniors increase mind-muscle response and stability. This class is hosted by the Marina Recreation & Cultural Services Department, and it’s free for Marina residents ages 55 and older. The class trainer, Annaleah Torres, focuses on full-body stretches, breathing exercises and strength and balance exercises that target major muscle groups. Torres says the class challenges participants both physically and mentally – because there are trivia questions involved.
“It’s something that they don’t usually do throughout the rest of their week,” Torres says. The class is also an opportunity for participants to socialize and make new friends. The mind games vary, from a “Jeopardy!” board to guessing movies based on famous quotes. Prepare to exercise both body and mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.