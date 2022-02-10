Trivia Workout
DANIEL DREIFUSS

Sometimes, starting an exercise routine can be intimidating – especially if you don’t have a buddy, haven’t done it in a while, have no idea where to start or think you’re too old or out-of-shape to start. But exercising can also be fun, especially if you have games along the way to make your routine more enjoyable.

Monterey Bay Moves offers a class for seniors in which participants work on stretching and core strengthening. These exercises help seniors increase mind-muscle response and stability. This class is hosted by the Marina Recreation & Cultural Services Department, and it’s free for Marina residents ages 55 and older. The class trainer, Annaleah Torres, focuses on full-body stretches, breathing exercises and strength and balance exercises that target major muscle groups. Torres says the class challenges participants both physically and mentally – because there are trivia questions involved.

“It’s something that they don’t usually do throughout the rest of their week,” Torres says. The class is also an opportunity for participants to socialize and make new friends. The mind games vary, from a “Jeopardy!” board to guessing movies based on famous quotes. Prepare to exercise both body and mind. 

The class is held from 10-11am every Monday at Vince Dimaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd., Marina. Free. cityofmarina.org/64/recreation-cultural-services

