The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary looks perfectly lovely from shore, but the water beckons as a sort of wilderness safari, known as the “Serengeti of the Sea” for its biodiversity. Getting out onto the water takes a little bit of effort, but is worth it for a new perspective. Instead of submerging into the water, stand-up paddleboarding is a way of being on the water. It’s like kayaking, but it also gives you a much bigger range of motion – and instead of sitting for the duration of your adventure, you get to stand up (or kneel, or just sit and gaze at the sea for a while). That means a full-body workout, from your hands to your core to your toes. Check the tides and wind forecast first, so you don’t find yourself paddling back to shore against difficult conditions. A wetsuit is not required but recommended on the off chance you fall in, or maybe choose to take a cooling dunk. Another bonus of the standing posture is the visibility it offers – try cruising around in shallow areas and look at sea grass swaying. On a clear day, you might even see fish and invertebrates. Do not approach marine mammals – it’s the law, and you want to leave no trace as a visitor in the sea. [SR]
