It’s that time of year when one looks out at their garden and sees the plants they’ve cultivated thriving – plants love rainwater more than tap, as it helps unlock micronutrients in the soil. But many gardeners will also see other plants that aren’t so welcome, like invasive grasses or thistles. Whether or not they’re welcome is an important distinction, as what defines a “weed” is subjective. But one quality many share is that they spread aggressively, which is why now is an ideal time of year to put on some gardening kneepads and get your fingers in the dirt, uprooting all the plants one doesn’t want. Timing is important: with grasses especially, when soil is completely saturated, pulling up plants by their roots can also lift out clods of wet soil sticking to them. But when the soil is just moist, like now, that’s when the roots come out easiest – and forget about weeding when the soil is dry; the plant will just break off, leaving the roots intact, and often tougher to pull out later. And that’s not the only reason timing is important: Several types of weeds – grasses especially – are starting to go to seed and laying the groundwork for a resurgence next year, or thereafter. Get to them ASAP before the seeds start dispersing. There are some weeds, though, that are welcome. For example, miner’s lettuce looks nice and is also edible, and makes a fun addition to most any salad. [DS]
