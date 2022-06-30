The tradition of using fireworks as a celebration pre-dates the American experiment, by a lot. According to the Smithsonian, the idea first caught on in China circa 200 BCE, and it started by tossing bamboo stalks into a fire – the effect was that they’d pop loudly. China later led the way into developing modern fireworks thanks to also developing modern war technology. By 1200 CE, they had the first gunpowder canons; the concept applies just as well to celebratory fireworks. Americans were quick to pick up on fireworks, and used them to celebrate the very first July Fourth, in 1777, and they’ve been part of the holiday ever since. Of course, big fireworks shows are not a thing in Monterey County, so locally you’ll have to settle for the “safe and sane” variety, but these can be a lot of fun. They still crackle, pop and whiz, and produce a little light show – all close to the ground. They still present an opportunity to gather outside with neighbors, in the driveway or front yard, and feel a buzz of celebratory excitement of the same variety people have been feeling for more than 2,000 years. Safe and sane fireworks are sold on a limited basis – by a handful of vendors in Salinas, Seaside, Marina, Soledad, King City, Gonzales and Greenfield, where they are permitted – starting just before the July Fourth holiday. Happy Fourth, and be safe out there. [SR]
