Lake El Estero reaches depths of 12 feet and is shaped like a giant U, curved around Dennis the Menace Park and Sollecito Ballpark in Monterey. From land, it can feel like just a minor water feature. But there is a way to get out on the water and explore this lake thanks to paddle boat rentals. It might look touristy, but staff say roughly half of their customers are locals. A ride gives you a unique and lovely view of Dennis the Menace and the adjacent skatepark, the opportunity to circumnavigate an island and views of lots of bird life; on a recent paddle, we saw families with ducklings and baby seagulls. It also gives you some unexpected exercise; while you can pedal as fast or as slow as you’d like, you must rely entirely on your leg muscles to propel your boat. Conventional boats run $25/half-hour or $35/hour; the larger swan-shaped boats (which have the added bonus of holding an extra passenger, up to five) are pricier at $40/half-hour, and staff say they’re tougher to maneuver. Whatever vessel you choose (we suggest the non-bird-shaped options, which are glittery!) it’s a fun way to get a unique vantage point. And bonus points for being a super-accessible water activity – staff hand you a life vest and seat you in a boat, no training required, just pedal power. [PM / SR]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.