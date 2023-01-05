Be honest: Did you resolve to exercise more this year, and have you already slacked off? OK, maybe that’s just us. But there’s lots of research out there showing the benefits of accountability and camaraderie when it comes to a regular fitness practice. F3 Nation is a men’s workout group with some 3,500 chapters across the world, and F3 Monterey brings men of all ages and fitness levels together for regular group exercise, at no cost. It’s about fitness, but also friendship, as evidenced in the name (F3 means Fitness, Fellowship, Faith, but organizer Chris Kramer emphasizes the “faith” part is quite general – it refers to caring about something beyond yourself, in this case). “Many men find, as they get older, that they no longer have close bonds with other men as they did in their youth,” Kramer says. “Many men find that with work, family, and other responsibilities, they have lost those close bonds.” Some of the bonding happens through four weekly, boot camp-style, peer-guided workouts – think burpees, squats, lunges – and some happens when the group circles up at the end of a workout for a brief sharing. Some also happens in bonus gatherings, like ocean dunks, hikes and bike rides. And whether or not you feel the bond, at least you get your crunches in. [SR]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.