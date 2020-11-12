You know who else needs a little TLC? Nature. You don’t have to wait for an organization to pick up litter while you’re on your walk. In the Before Times, there would be one or two designated times of the year to pick up litter on public beaches, but if you’re going outside anyway, pack a disposable bag (like the single-use bags that we’ve all been collecting since shelter-in-place) and some gloves in your backpack before you set out on a hike or a walk at the beach. So while you’re taking care of your body and joints and enjoying the view, you can leave the place better than you found it for someone else.
