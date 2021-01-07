Whether you’re in your local park and the sight of some puffball fungi gives you pause, or hiking in Big Sur and the scent of the nearby bay laurel trees stops you in your tracks, nothing gives little breaks in nature more added meaning than learning about the flora and fauna in front of you. Next time you take a walk in your neighborhood, decide to romp through a river, go tidepooling or hike in the nearby forests, do some research beforehand about what native plants and animals live in that area and keep your eyes open for them. Or download an app like iNaturalist for ease of use and ID plants on the spot. If you have a strict no-technology policy, consider lugging around a birding book or a forager’s book. We’re not saying to eat what you find – a lot of that’s illegal – but it is a great guide to identifying certain species anyway. We suggest books like The Sea Forager’s Guide to the Northern California Coast or The Bay Area Forager. Just… don’t touch anything that looks poisonous, OK?
