Though many people think Californians are allergic to the cold and rain, having several inches of rain is a godsend and a much needed tall glass of water to our usually dry, fire-prone climate. Don’t be deterred by the weather – embrace it. Unpack your rain boots, break out the ponchos and umbrellas and splash around in a puddle or two. Go on your usual walk around the neighborhood and soak (pun intended) in the sights. What looks different around your block when it rains? Are there any signs of spring? Or maybe minor flooding that you should probably report to your city’s public works department. Or perhaps make it an event, and go on local hikes that you think you know really well during the dry summer months. Everything in nature changes during the rain. If you walk through Veterans Memorial Park, take a sharp inhale and appreciate the intense loamy and fragrant smell of the Monterey pine forest. If you’re in Carmel Valley, watch how the river rocks, which were once entirely visible, disappear in a blur of gray-green water. Enjoy it while you can, and be careful not to slip.
