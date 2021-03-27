Give a sense of purpose to your daily walk or run this week by participating in The Bridge Restoration Ministry’s Recovery Run. The 5K race (that’s a little over three miles), is going virtual this year and can be completed from now until April 17. That means it’s not exactly a race in the traditional sense – no starting line, no finish line – but if you do want to make it a competition, even just for yourself to set your own fitness goals, there is a timed registration option. Your name and time will then be posted on The Bridge Restoration’s website. But whether or not you’re in it to virtually win it, or you’re just a casual jogger and Sunday stroller seeking a little extra motivation, all participants are encouraged to post videos or photos on social media using the hashtag #recoveryrun2021. The Recovery Run helps draw attention to addiction, but also promotes the healthy lifestyle that follows recovery. Prices range from $35-$45, including options to buy into a raffle or sponsor the event. It can be done solo, or with a team or family. Go to tbrm.org/2021-recovery-run for more information.
