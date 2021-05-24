We know. It’s been a long time coming, but gyms and pools are back at a limited capacity. Local gym staff members have really been hitting their stride when it comes to keeping the gym tidy, sanitized and safe. Monterey Sports Center has opened up all areas with certain safety rules, of course. Changes at the Sports Center include limiting the use of basketball courts to individuals from the same household, pool use is limited to 25-percent capacity and class sizes have been reduced (but walk-ins are still welcome if there is space). Gyms like HexBox in Seaside have adopted a reservation system for one-hour time slots. Luckily for HexBox, it’s a 24-hour gym, so there are plenty of spots available. If you’ve never had a gym membership, now might be the perfect time to start. There will be far fewer people going to the gym, so you can explore classes, equipment, and new exercise routines without being overwhelmed by crowds, or having to wait in line to use certain equipment. As always, know before you go. Read up on your gym’s guidelines, reserve a time slot if you have to, write down your exercise routine so you’re not wandering around instead of working out and so you can make the most of your slot, wear a mask, and bring your own towel to clean as you go.
