Relay for Rachael is an annual fundraising effort to help out Rachael Short, a local photographer and gallery owner who became quadriplegic after a car accident. In a normal year, groups would run the Big Sur Marathon as a relay and raise money for Short’s continued medical expenses. In total, her expenses come to around $5,000 monthly. Short’s goal is $50,000, and she’s almost halfway there. With the pandemic, the in-person Big Sur Marathon is – you guessed it – rescheduled for 2022. The relay is going virtual and instead of 26.2 miles all in one go, participants will instead run 100 miles in the Relay for Rachael Roadrunner 100-mile challenge. No, you’re not expected to run 100 miles all in one day. The 100 miles can be accumulated over several short runs every day or every few days, in a couple of long runs, or any combination. It doesn’t matter how many miles you do at once, so long as you complete 100 miles by the end of June. If you’re interested in joining the relay, email Short at rs@rachaelshort.com. Recovering from an injury or can’t run, but want to help out anyway? You can donate to a registered runner (there are currently 21 signed up) at relayforrachael.com
