While we’re on the topic of winning and losing races, a popular way annual marathons and triathlons are adapting is by going virtual. You don’t have to be a formal entity to set one up, however. Coordinate with a few friends and figure out a good distance to race, on what kind of general terrain and map your route. Then on the day of the race, simply carry a phone or wear a watch to record your time. You could also livestream it if you’re so inclined, or if you need a crowd to help push you through the finish line. If your friends aren’t up to your speed or you’re not up to theirs, try beating your personal record instead.
