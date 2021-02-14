Capitalize on the sunny California winter days and your good will and participate in the annual Together with Love Walk/Run 10K or 5K. This fundraiser for Monterey County Rape Crisis Center is pivoting from a one-day in-person race, historically at Lovers Point, to a two-week, choose your day of completion, virtual race. Prospective participants can register for whatever distance for $19 until Feb. 13 (the fee goes up after that). What would a race be without swag? In this case, those who register receive a $15 coupon to Fleet Feet Monterey, 15-percent off Lula’s Chocolates, an automatic entry to a prize drawing, a postage-paid Valentine ready-to-mail, and more. Runners are to complete their 5K or 10K any day from Feb. 14-28. It’s a change from a long-held tradition, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that the funds will go directly to keep Monterey County Rape Crisis Center’s services and programs alive and well. mtryrapecrisis.org/together-love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.