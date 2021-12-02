Sea Cruise

You know what happens when sailors take boats out on a three-hour tour. OK, OK – if you grew up in the ’60s or watched endless reruns for the next decade you do. For everyone else, Sunday’s edition of the annual Brighten the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, which brings dazzling color to Monterey Bay for almost three hours, makes for far better lasting memories.
Decorated boats leave the municipal marina in Monterey, cruise past the wharves and Cannery Row, make a U-turn and do it all again, all lit up for the holidays. According to Joe Headley of the Monterey Yacht Club, it’s the only such parade in the U.S. known to leave protected waters and take to the open ocean.
Yes, it’s possible to sit inside a bayfront restaurant and watch. But outdoors offers more attractive, less pricey options, including beaches and parks. Or keep pace with the parade by walking the Rec Trail. If you want to actually take to the sea and check out the decked-out boats from a deck, Discovery Whale Watch has tickets ($30 adults, $25 kids) for an hour-long tour. It’s a wondrous way to welcome the season and get outside at the same time. The event is subject to conditions and may be delayed or canceled if the weather starts getting rough. [DF]
