The pandemic has brought out resourcefulness even in the most dedicated gym members, which has meant a surge in free online workouts that are short and can be tailored to anyone’s busy schedule and lack of recreation center access. Finding a short bodyweight or minimal equipment workout is as easy as typing it into Google or YouTube and following along. But you can get really personalized with it, by also adding search terms like “no jumping,” “quiet” or “for apartments,” if you have some particularly grumpy neighbors or noise restrictions. Wow… the internet! Some great channels to follow include independent lifestyle and fitness content creators Natacha Océan, the master of form, or MadFit, master of super-quiet core workouts. Plus, their workouts usually rely less on what you don’t have and more on your own body weight, so there is hardly any product pushing. Their videos are mostly just good old-fashioned sweat sessions that are short and to the point.
