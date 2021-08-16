Even to the most uninformed of spectators, there are some things that are different about watching a Big Sur Softball game.
First, there’s the rules. There are 45 listed on the league’s website. Many are quite normal (“Only 16 players may bat per game”). Others are… less familiar. These include a variety of rules specifically pertaining to what to do when a ball bounces off one of the many trees that grow, encroaching more each year, around the field.
“Any tree over there is one base,” league commissioner Ira Comello says, gesturing toward the thicket beyond the right side of the outfield. If, meanwhile, a ball bounces off the trunk of the large sycamore tree just past third base, that’s an automatic double.
There’s the setting: the field is tucked back in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, which is an unusual place for a recreational sports league to play. But Big Sur, an unincorporated area, doesn’t have a city park, much less any serious amount of flat land to spare. So the state park it is. The rough diamond is riddled with imperfections (see: trees, etc.) that, according to players, make up some of the charm of playing there – unpredictable things happen. “There is a joy of playing on that field,” says Aengus Wagner, a longtime player in the league.
There’s the history: This league dates back to 1976. The story goes that a group of local guys asked Nepenthe cofounder Bill Fassett whether he’d sponsor them as a team and when he declined that inspired their name: The Outlaws. A team plays under that same name to this day, and is now sponsored by Nepenthe.
Other team names and makeup have shifted over the years. Each team is sponsored (and often named for) a Big Sur business that puts up the money for state park permits, T-shirts, chalk and the like. The 2021 season features six teams: The Outlaws, Bitters, Grangers, Condors, Esalen and The Deli. And while the team names may come and go, the people tend to stay the same, with generations of families represented both on the historic rosters and on the field. (Because of the pandemic, 2020 was the first year since 1976 that the league didn’t play at all.)
Comello, who grew up on the south coast of Big Sur some 45 minutes from the Big Sur Valley, remembers how much he looked forward to making the trip up the coast to watch his dad play each week. Comello lives in “town” now (on the Peninsula), so softball is his connection to Big Sur. “Part of the reason I agreed to be the commissioner of this league was so that I could stay involved in the community I grew up in,” he says. Players from outside of Big Sur are increasingly common – housing is scarce on the coast which means players who live locally are also scarce. Wagner puts it simply: “The league wouldn’t happen if the influx of town people didn’t come.”
Finally, there’s the community camaraderie. Comello describes it as a “very competitive, but family-like atmosphere” – games can be close and dramatic, but while tensions may run high on the field, players make up later over beers at Fernwood. On the sidelines, cheering and encouragement from friends, partners, parents and the odd State Park camper keeps things lively. Kids ride their bikes along the park’s paved roads, or help keep score on the wooden scoreboard, and dream about joining the game someday. Residents of various ridges meet and get to know each other and catch up – it’s a gathering point, of which there are precious few in Big Sur. And that’s probably what makes attending a game most special, no matter who wins.
