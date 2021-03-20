There are all kinds of great yoga classes out there. Ones that challenge you and make you sweat, others that are relaxing; some that require just a yoga mat and some that require special equipment and advanced skills. Sometimes they’re even outdoors in the sunshine with other people, wearing masks. But if you’re a beginner, or maybe you don’t feel like turning on your webcam because you’re self-conscious about your downward dog, Makka Yoga is another option. It eases you into things for one hour, every week – depending on the demand. The woman behind Makka is Maggie McClure, a certified yoga instructor who teaches an intimate class of eight people weekly. She promises an all-levels session of a Hatha yoga via Gchat video. Bonus: You don’t have to turn on your webcam if you don’t want to. The classes are free and rarely require specialized equipment, except things you already have in your house: an optional throw pillow or two, sometimes a blanket. Class sizes are limited and schedules are regularly posted on instagram.com/makkayoga. Send her a direct message via Instagram for a link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.